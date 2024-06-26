Weather update: As rain lashes national capital, IMD forecasts Delhi’s monsoon relief to last till July 1

Weather update: Light rain was seen in parts of the national capital on June 26, which brought relief from the hot and humid weather conditions in the city. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday as the Southwest Monsoon advanced across peninsular India.

As per the IMD's forecast, the rainy weather is expected to prevail over the national capital till July 1.

Meanwhile, waterlogging persists in parts of the national capital. Several videos posted on microblogging platform X showed waterlogged streets.

VIDEO | Rainfall triggers waterlogging on the roads of Delhi's Aya Nagar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XgrOVDCieS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2024

The weather office further said the West Peninsular Coast of the country is expected to witness ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy rainfall’ over next 3-4 days and the Northeast India likely during June 27 to 30, 2024. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during 28th-30th June, the IMD further added.

The forecast also suggests the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on June 26. Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu also expect isolated heavy rainfall at the same time.

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 28th-30th; East Uttar Pradesh during 28th-29th; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 29th & 30th June, 2024.

Also Read | LS Speaker Polls LIVE: Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition

Similarly, isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar on June 26, Odisha on June 27 and 28; Arunachal Pradesh during June 27 to June 30.

The IMD predicted heavy rains accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days from June 26 to 28. Heavy downpour is likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

"The cyclonic circulation over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," said the Met Department in a press release.

Also Read | Viral video: Pune woman in saree juggles bottles while holding baby

As per the IMD, conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in next 5 days.