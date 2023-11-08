The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Thursday. In response to this, the weather department has issued both orange and yellow alerts for the southern states.

As reported by ANI, due to the adverse weather conditions in the state, schools in several districts have been closed. The onset of the Northeast Monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern districts. Persistent rainfall has caused significant issues in various areas, notably Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga, where waterlogging on the main roads has created difficulties for commuters. According to the weather report from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Karnataka is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall until November 9, after which it is anticipated to subside. The heavy rainfall in Bengaluru disrupted daily life, prompting residents to voice their concerns on social media regarding issues such as waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts more showers till tomorrow. Check full weather forecast for the next 4 days here Additionally, it has been observed that, due to the continuous downpour, rainwater has mixed with sewage water in multiple locations. Reports indicate that local residents have requested the Karur municipal administration to address the stagnant water in the affected area. Meanwhile, A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in Kerala, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod, for Sunday.

According to the Central Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of heavy rain at isolated locations in Kerala until November 10.

The onset of the northeast monsoon, often referred to as the winter monsoon, has brought heavy rains to various southern states. The northeast monsoon, occurring between October and December, is the counterpart to the southwest monsoon and predominantly affects the Southern peninsula of India.

IMD also noted that due to the ongoing weather patterns, there is a chance of scattered light rainfall or snowfall in specific areas from November 7 to 10 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also encounter similar weather conditions from November 8 to 10.

Furthermore, there is a projection of isolated light rainfall in West Rajasthan on November 8 and 9, along with Punjab on November 9.

During the upcoming week, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are anticipated to encounter light to moderate scattered rainfall, while the areas of Konkan and Goa, as well as Madhya Maharashtra, can expect light to moderate rainfall over the next five days.

(With inputs from ANI)

