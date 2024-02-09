Weather Update: Cold wave reverses course Rajasthan following rainfall

Cold wave conditions made a comeback on Friday in parts of Rajasthan as a result of rainfall triggered by a western disturbance, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Meteorological Department.

In Fatehpur, a city within the state, the minimum temperature plummeted to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th and over north Rajasthan & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th & 10th February, 2024."

As per the Meteorological Department, the weather across the state remained predominantly dry over the past 24 hours, with numerous areas experiencing the effects of a cold wave.

On Friday morning, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Karauli and Banswara both registered 3.0 degrees Celsius.

Churu and Bhilwara reported temperatures of 3.5 degrees Celsius each, while Pilani recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius, and Alwar registered a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

