 Weather Update: Cold wave reverses course Rajasthan following rainfall
Weather Update: Cold wave reverses course Rajasthan following rainfall

 Livemint

Cold wave conditions return to parts of Rajasthan as a result of rainfall triggered by western disturbance.

According to the met department, the weather in the state remained mainly dry in the last 24 hours with several places reeling under a cold wave.
According to the met department, the weather in the state remained mainly dry in the last 24 hours with several places reeling under a cold wave. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Cold wave conditions made a comeback on Friday in parts of Rajasthan as a result of rainfall triggered by a western disturbance, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Meteorological Department.

In Fatehpur, a city within the state, the minimum temperature plummeted to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th and over north Rajasthan & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th & 10th February, 2024."

As per the Meteorological Department, the weather across the state remained predominantly dry over the past 24 hours, with numerous areas experiencing the effects of a cold wave.

Also Read: Dense fog alert in two states; dry spell to prevail for next 5 day: See IMD full forecast

On Friday morning, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Karauli and Banswara both registered 3.0 degrees Celsius.

Churu and Bhilwara reported temperatures of 3.5 degrees Celsius each, while Pilani recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius, and Alwar registered a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 09 Feb 2024, 12:47 PM IST
