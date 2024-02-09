Weather Update: Cold wave reverses course Rajasthan following rainfall

Cold wave conditions made a comeback on Friday in parts of Rajasthan as a result of rainfall triggered by a western disturbance, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Meteorological Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Fatehpur, a city within the state, the minimum temperature plummeted to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th and over north Rajasthan & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th & 10th February, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Meteorological Department, the weather across the state remained predominantly dry over the past 24 hours, with numerous areas experiencing the effects of a cold wave.

On Friday morning, Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Karauli and Banswara both registered 3.0 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Churu and Bhilwara reported temperatures of 3.5 degrees Celsius each, while Pilani recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius, and Alwar registered a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!