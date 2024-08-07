Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
The humidity level was recorded at 92% at 8:30 am.