Weather Update: Delhi-NCR experience heavy rainfalls; IMD forecasts more downpours ahead

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR experience heavy rainfalls; IMD forecasts more downpours ahead. Women holding umbrellas and crossing a road during monsoon rain at Mayur Vihar Phase 2, in New Delhi on August 7,2024.

The humidity level was recorded at 92% at 8:30 am.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies, more rains in the national capital and adjoining areas during the day.

