Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

The humidity level was recorded at 92% at 8:30 am.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies, more rains in the national capital and adjoining areas during the day.