IMD forecasts thunderstorms with rainfall in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. NCR experiences hailstorms and rain. Western Disturbance impacting weather patterns. Avalanche in Himachal Pradesh triggers road closures, no casualties reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in Haryana, and surrounding areas, as well as several parts of Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, IMD said, “Hail storm/Precipitation would occur over and adjoining areas of Narora, Atrauli (U.P.). Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi."

Meanwhile, several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed hailstorms, high-speed winds and rain on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD has predicted that a Western Disturbance, along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan and its vicinity, and a trough extending from this circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, is currently impacting weather patterns.

The IMD has issued a weather warning for heavy to very heavy rain or snow in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the agency predicts hail in isolated places across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Avalanche in Himachal Pradesh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An avalanche struck a village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district early Sunday, causing an obstruction in the flow of the Chenab river and prompting alerts in nearby areas, according to officials.

Additionally, heavy snowfall and rainfall over the past two days in Himachal Pradesh have triggered more than half a dozen avalanches and landslides. This has resulted in the closure of over 500 roads, including five national highways, PTI reported.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties from any of the avalanches thus far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The local Meteorological office in the state anticipates a wet spell until March 7 as another Western Disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region starting from the night of March 5.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological department here, Rohtang received the maximum snowfall in the state in the past 24 hours, measuring 150 cm.

As reported by PTI, Chitkul and Atal Tunnel recorded 120 cm deep snow, Solang 75 cm, Khadrala 62 cm, Kalpa, Kaza and Moorang 60 cm each, Sangla 52.5 cm, Nichar and Gondla 45 cm each, Keylong 28 cm, Narkanda, Killar, Udaipur, Sissu, Koksar and Chansel 30 cm each, Reckong Peo 15 cm and Shillaro 5 cm and Kufri 2 cm, the bulletin showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!