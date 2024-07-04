Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE places for next 5 days; details here

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Northwest & East India over next five days with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in specific regions including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Updated06:30 AM IST
New Delhi , India - July 3, 2024: Monsoon clouds hover over Kartavya Path , in New Delhi , India, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi , India - July 3, 2024: Monsoon clouds hover over Kartavya Path , in New Delhi , India, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Northwest & East India will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next five days.

As per the official release, across Northwest and Central India, IMD predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in specific regions during specified periods: Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: North-West India likely to receive heavy rains till Sunday: IMD

Some areas could experience isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on different dates in early July.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka State during 03rd –

Moreover, IMD said that Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gujarat Region will receive heavy rainfall from July 4 to July 5. 

Northeast India

Due to the presence of another cyclonic circulation over Manipur with a trough extending from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Manipur. This will lead to:

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected across East and Northeast India over the next five days.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Alert: Intense rainfall cause waterlogging in THESE areas. Check IMD forecast

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on specified dates in early July.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th; Assam and Meghalaya during 04th – 06th July,” said the report.

South India

IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana during the next 5 days.

