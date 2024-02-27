Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting more showers through the day.

In a post on X, “Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), will receive rainfall in next two hours."

The met department has predicted that the national capital will have a generally cloudy sky throughout the day with light rain/drizzle.

The MeT department predicted a light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, namely Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas Jind, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post at 7:30 am.

The met department has predicted rainfall in Central India. In a post on X, IMD added, A fresh spell of rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm & lightning likely over Central India on 26th & 27th February, 2024. An active Western Disturbance likely affect Western Himalayan Region from 29th February and adjoining plains from 1st March to 4th March, 2024."

Moreover, “Several parts of Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jaipur, will likely receive light rain at isolated places in the next 48 hours due to a new western disturbance," a MeT department spokesperson told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!