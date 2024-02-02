The cold conditions in Delhi persisted following light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of Delhi -NCR on Thursday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moreover, the precipitation and thunderstorms are likely contributing factors to the ongoing chilly weather in the region.

“Another western disturbance is forecasted for February 2 which will bring potential changes in Delhi's weather," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and the head of the weather department.

Srivastava mentioned that dense fog during the morning and evening hours will persist.

Also Read: Will rains bring respite from cold wave conditions in Delhi, NCR? IMD says...

Additionally, recent reports have indicated that light to moderate intensity rain occurred in various parts of Delhi, including Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and IGI Airport.

According to the IMD, the rainfall recorded from 08:30 hours in the morning on Wednesday to 05:30 hours in the morning today over the parts of Delhi NCR are: Palam with 23.0 mm, Safdarjung with 30.8 mm, Pritam pura 16.0mm, Pusa 15.0mm, Pragati maidan 12.5mm, Lodi road 19.0mm, Ayanagar 5.0mm, Jafarpur 11.0mm, Ujwa 23.0mm, Gurugram 1.5mm, Faridabad 12.0mm, Salwan Public School 4.0mm, Gautam Budh Nagar 20.5mm and CDO Ghaziabad 18.5mm.

The IMD further noted that the Western Himalayan Region and select areas of Uttar Pradesh are anticipated to witness rainfall at one or two locations in the coming days.

"The Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also gets rainfall and snowfall activity, as shown in recent satellite imagery," said IMD.

Haryana and Punjab

In various parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, the minimum temperatures were reported after receiving rainfall. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of four notches above the season's average. Both Ludhiana and Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius each. Other places in Punjab, including Pathankot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, and Faridkot, reported minimum temperatures ranging from 10.2 to 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on Thursday

Moving to Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded minimum temperatures of 11.8 degrees Celsius and 11.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, indicating an increase of up to four degrees above the normal range.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed persistent moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday, in its high hills and tribal areas, marking a scenic beginning to the winter season.

The state capital, Shimla, experienced its first snowfall of the season, much to the delight of residents, tourists, and farmers. Shimla was draped in a light layer of snow, with the 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu entirely blanketed in snow.

View Full Image Lahaul and Spiti, Feb 01 (ANI): A view of the snow-covered area as the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall, at Keylong, in Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Ajay kumar)

Despite the chilly weather, tourists and locals flocked to the popular spots of Mall Road and Ridge in the heart of the city to revel in the snowy ambience. The preceding night had seen Shimla being hit by a severe hailstorm, followed by intermittent rains, contributing to the picturesque wintry landscape that has brought joy to the region.

View Full Image Manali, Jan 31 (ANI): Tourists visit the Hadimba Devi Temple, which is covered in a sheet of snow, as the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall, in Manali on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Ajay Kumar)

The local MeT office has issued an orange warning for heavy snow at isolated places in five districts -- Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti on February 1 and a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning on February 3 and 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!