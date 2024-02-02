Weather Update: Cold intensifies in Delhi after spell of rain, IMD predicts more rainfall in Feb
Cold conditions persist in Delhi after rain and thunderstorms, with another disturbance expected on February 2, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The cold conditions in Delhi persisted following light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
