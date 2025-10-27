Weather update: Delhi to receive rain ahead of first cloud seeding trial? Check IMD's forecast as AQI remains poor

Delhi residents on Monday woke up to cloudy skies as the met office forecast a partly cloudy with chances of very light rain towards the evening.

Apart from the weather office, a private weather prediction channel on X, IndiaMetSky weather, predicted light rainfall in Delhi.

The private channel also predicted rainfall and cloudy skies over south Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining hills of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Eastern parts of Rajasthan received a spell of rains on Monday evening, the IMD said.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern Rajasthan during the past 24 hours, with Khatholi (Kota) recording 69 mm of rain. Western Rajasthan, however, remained mostly dry.

Delhi rains today The chances of rainfall in Delhi today are due to a “low instability and rush of moist Easterly winds from outer bands of Arabian sea LPA and a supportive atmospheric wave,” IndiaMetSky Weather said on X.

“Some convergence will trigger some activities by afternoon and day will remain slightly windy in places that are East of this setup,” the private weatherman said.

“Smoke, Dust and other pollutants will be pushed back over #Haryana, #Punjab and adjoining Pakistan region and it will get densely packed. It will be blown back over Northern Plains after end of October,” it further added.

This comes ahead of the first cloud seeding trial in Delhi, which is scheduled on October 29.

Rains lash Rajasthan The weather took a turn in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, with several eastern districts receiving rainfall and Jaipur seeing an overcast sky.

In Jaipur, clouds covered the sky throughout the day, and light drizzle was reported in several localities.

The MeT department said a new weather system is likely to cause moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on Monday and Tuesday.

Delhi AQI today The air quality in Delhi remained poor on Monday, a week after Diwali, even as the city saw a cloudy sky.

As per the IMD, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above the season's average.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, localities such as Bawana and Anand Vihar recorded severe air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of 401 and 431, respectively.