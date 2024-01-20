Weather Update: Dense fog, cold wave to continue for next 5 days; flight delays at IGI airport | Check IMD forecast here
The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over North India for the next five days. Besides this, severe cold day conditions are also expected in India for the next few days, IMD said in its latest bulletin.
Flight delays
SpiceJet on Saturday said flight operations may get affected due to poor visibility in Dharamshala caused by fog and cold wave conditions. Hence, it urged the passengers to check their flight status on its official website.
“Due to poor visibility in Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Several flight operations also delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog.
Passengers await the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.
