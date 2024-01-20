The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over North India for the next five days. Besides this, severe cold day conditions are also expected in India for the next few days, IMD said in its latest bulletin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD forecast: Dense fog, cold wave, minimum temperatures - Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 19th night to 20th morning and in some parts for subsequent 4 days.

- Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh during 19th night to 21st January morning and in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand during 19th-23rd January, 2024.

- Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours in some parts of north Rajasthan on 19th January; in isolated pockets on 20th and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days.

- Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets of Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 19th-23rd; over Odisha, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 19th-21st; over Himachal Pradesh on 19th & 20th and north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 19th January, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th and in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days.

- Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar during 19th24th January, 2024.

- Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan on 19th & 20th and cold day condition on 21st January, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 19th & 20th January, 2024.

- Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over many parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

- No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during next 5 days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Train delays As many as 11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions today, January 20.

Flight delays SpiceJet on Saturday said flight operations may get affected due to poor visibility in Dharamshala caused by fog and cold wave conditions. Hence, it urged the passengers to check their flight status on its official website.

“Due to poor visibility in Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several flight operations also delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog.

Passengers await the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.

