Weather update: Dust storm, heavy rain likely in Delhi-NCR today. Check details

Weather update: Dust storm, heavy rain likely in Delhi-NCR today. Check details1 min read . 06:01 AM IST
- The national capital region is likely to experience a dust storm or a thunderstorm on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
Following bouts of incessant heatwaves for several days this month, the national capital region is likely to experience a dust storm or a thunderstorm on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Additionally, the dust storm is likely to be accompanied by moderate to heavy intensity rains.
As per the IMD tweet, "thunderstorm/duststorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with a speed of 40-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida)."
Amid the likelihood of rain and dust storm, the mercury in the national capital dropped to a refreshing 25 degrees Celsius at 0030 hours on Friday. Notably, Northwest India this year recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.
Meanwhile, the power demand in Delhi touched 5,735 MW on April 19, the highest ever in the month of April for the city. This increase in demand amounts to over 28% from April 1, 2022, when the city clocked 4,469 MW power demand. On Monday, the peak power demand clocked 5,641 MW.
Since March 1, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 42%, when the city had clocked 4,040 MW. In the month of April, Delhi's peak power demand has already crossed 5,000 MW in nine days so far. When compared to earlier years, Delhi's peak power demand in April had not crossed 5,000 MW even once in 2021 and 2020.
(With inputs from agencies)
