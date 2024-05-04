Weather Update: Heat intensity decreases in eastern India, IMD predicts rains in Bihar, West Bengal in next 24 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heat wave intensity prevailing in eastern India slightly decreased on Saturday due to a Western Disturbance seen along Long. 64°E to the north of Lat. 30°N and another along Long. 52°E to the north of Lat. 25°N in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies.