Monsoon update: Sweltering heatwave warning for Delhi today, IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heatwave conditions continuing in Delhi-NCR on Monday too.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh during 16th-18th and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 16th & 17th; in isolated/some parts of Bihar & Jharkhand on June 16 & June 17 and decrease in intensity thereafter over above regions,” the IMD said in a release.

However, IMD also predicted that north-eastern states, along with West Bengal, Odisha, will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days.

Rainfall in THESE states Due to two cyclonic circulations—one over northeast Assam and another over sub-Himalayan West Bengal—the following weather conditions are expected:

Substantial rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura over the next five days, with particularly heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya from June 16 to June 20, 2024; over Arunachal Pradesh on June 17 & June 18; and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from June 16 to June 18.

Additionally, exceptionally heavy rainfall is possible over Assam and Meghalaya on June 18.

Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha can expect scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next three days, with a likelihood of increased activity thereafter.

Odisha is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 20, 2024.

Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada can expect scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa on June 16 and from June 18 to June 20, over Madhya Maharashtra on June 16, June 19, and June 20, and over Saurashtra & Kutch on June 16.

Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep will likely experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal can expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days.