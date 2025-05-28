Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas, IMD issues yellow alert; Check Maharashtra forecast

Mumbai rains: The financial capital and suburbs, including Thane and Navi Mumbai, continued to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, predicting heavy showers for May 28.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50kmph) at likely at isolated places,” said RMC.

Stormy weather affected the isolated areas of Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane, leading to waterlogging. People have been advised not to venture outside.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum will hover around 29 degrees Celsius on 28 May.

Former India Met Department scientist, K S Hosalikar, took to X and wrote, “28 May, 2.30 pm, Moderate to intense thunderstorm cloud band over Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai observed in latest radar obs. System very close to eastern suburbs too. Effective cloud height ~ 7kms.. Heavy rains + TS possible for MMR, Navi Mumbai, KDMC and Thane. Watch pl.”

Weather predictions for Maharsahtra According to the RMC Mumbai, Maharashtra's coastal districts like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ghats of Kolhapur, Ghats of Satara, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal have been kept under orange alert category, indicating that these places are very likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching upto 40-50 KMPH.

While, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ghats of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Sholapur, Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur were kept under yellow alert.

The RMC predicted heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 50 KMPH in some parts of these cities.

What BMC predicted? According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the sky will be cloudy with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. The BMC also said that thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places.