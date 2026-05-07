Weather today: Heavy rains to lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; IMD issues heatwave alert in these states

Heavy rainfall is likley to lash parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday, May 7. The weather department also issued a heatwave warning in a few states in the coming days.

Rainfall & Thunderstorm Warning The IMD said on Thursday that heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) are likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next six to seven days.

A press release on May 6 read, “Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during the next 7 days.”

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and over South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th May

It advised residents to:

✅ Stay indoors during lightning activity

✅ Avoid waterlogged areas & weak structures

✅ Keep electronic devices unplugged during storms

✅ Follow official weather updates regularly

May 7 Weather: The IMD predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds were also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during May 7-May 9.

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 07th, 12th & 13th and Assam & Meghalaya on 12th & 13th May," the IMD added.

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Bihar and Odisha could also witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall between May 7 and May 11, and Jharkhand on May 7, May 8, May 11 and May 12.

Maharashtra may also witness isolated light to moderate rainfall for the next three days.

Heatwave alert The IMD said heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places in West Rajasthan and Gujarat from May 9 to May 13.

The weather department said in a press release: “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat state and West Rajasthan during 09th -13th, 2026.”

“Hot & humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Konkan & Goa during 07th -09th May 2026,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, dust storms are likely to sweep several parts of Rajasthan from Thursday, while maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next few days, the Meteorological Centre said.

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Strong dusty winds are likely to affect the Jodhpur division and adjoining areas for the next three to four days from May 7.

Thunderstorm and rain activity is expected to decline across most parts of the state in the coming days. However, light rainfall may occur at isolated places in the north-eastern regions, the Met Department said.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius across most parts of the state over the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, light rainfall accompanied by thunder was recorded at isolated places in the state during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Bari in Dholpur district recorded the highest rainfall at 11 mm.

Phalodi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in