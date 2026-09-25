Weather Update: Heavy rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; deep depression weakens — Check IMD alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. The IMD issued the forecast, saying that a "deep Depression" lay over south Odisha & adjoining south Chhattisgarh.

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Full IMD forecast for Friday, Saturday For Andhra Pradesh, the IMD predicted, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 24th September and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely on 25th September."

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Chhattisgarh on September 25, and isolated heavy rainfall on September 26.

Other states including Jharkhand Telangana, Gangetic West Bengal, East Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region may also witness heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, as per the IMD forecast.

The IMD warned of "very rough to rough" sea condition over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, "and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts is likely to prevail till morning of 25th September and improve gradually thereafter."

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Fishermen were also advised not to venture into west-central and adjoining northwest, and southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts till Friday morning.

Deep depression ‘weakens’ These states are experiencing heavy rainfall under the influence of a deep depression that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The IMD noted that the weather system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.

"The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24," said the Met Department in an official press release on Thursday.

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According to the IMD, a deep depression is a weather system more intense than a depression but weaker than a cyclonic storm.

The IMD said the deep depression has now "weakened into a Depression" and will later weaken into a "well marked low pressure."

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"The Deep Depression over south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh, moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, 25th September 2026 over the south interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh, near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 82.5°E, close to Nuapada (Odisha) and about 90 km west-northwest of Titlagarh (Odisha), 100 km northwest of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 110 km east-northeast of Kanker (Chhattisgarh) and 120 km southeast of Raipur (Chhattisgarh)," the IMD said.

The system "is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hours and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours," the IMD said on Friday.

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An average of 70 mm of rainfall was recorded in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, with Semiliguda in Koraput district receiving the highest at 193.9 mm, IMD sources said.

Impact Expected: ❖ Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of small trees like banana, papaya, drum

sticks.

❖ Loose objects may fly.

❖ Strong wind and rain may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

❖ Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain.

❖ Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls, huts and roads due to heavy rain.

❖ Onshore and offshore operations may get affected.

❖ Small ships, trawlers and boats may be affected.

❖ Road and rail traffic may be affected due to heavy rain and squally winds.

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❖ There could be localised landslides, mudslides, landslips in hilly areas and water

logging, inundation and flooding over low-lying areas.

❖ Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

❖ Helicopter services may get affected.

Action suggested: ❖ People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and

be ready to move to safer places accordingly. People may stay in safe places.

❖ Fishing operation may be suspended morning of 25th September.

❖ Surface transport may be regulated.

❖ Tourism and recreational activities to be regulated.

❖ Onshore and offshore activities to be judiciously regulated.

❖ Helicopter services to be regulated.

❖ Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees, as there could be lightning.

❖ In case of expected lightning, unplug electrical/ electronic appliances, immediately, get out of water bodies and keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity

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Over 8,000 people evacuated in Odisha

Parts of Odisha were lashed by heavy rain under the influence of a deep depression, prompting the state government to evacuate people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas, officials said.

"We have evacuated 8,082 people by noon, and the process is continuing. District collectors have been asked to shift people from vulnerable waterlogged areas," Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

He claimed that the deep depression-induced rains had affected six districts -- Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

The state reported landslides, waterlogging, uprooting of trees and house damage, while rainwater flowing over roads disrupted communication in several areas.

Train services in the Rayagada Division of East Coast Railway were affected due to landslides between Maligura and Chhatariput stations.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



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Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Weather Update: Heavy rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; deep depression weakens — Check IMD alert