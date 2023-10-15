Weather update: Heavy rains triggers waterlogging in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts. Check forecast here

2 min read Join us

Kerala rains: Normal life was disrupted as heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, leading to waterlogging in many areas. IMD predicts thunderstorm and heavy rains in the state till 18 October.

Premium Kerala rains: Normal life was disrupted as heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala

Heavy rains lashed Kerala disrupting Normal life as waterlogging was reported in many areas including the state's southernmost district on Sunday. Rainwater also entered residential houses of several people affecting day-to-day lives of people. Many families were also shifted from the waterlogged parts to safer zones. As per IMD Thiruvananthapuram, “Thunderstorm and heavy rains has been predicted in the state till 18 October. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for the day. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. Visuals show low-lying areas filled with rainwater, making it difficult to differentiate between streets and streams. Some user also posted video and photos on social media. Due to flooding, The Southern Railways also shared an update saying that Thiruvananthapuram- New Delhi Kerala Express train has rescheduled its departure by over 7 hours. In the post, it wrote: “Train no. 12625 Thiruvananthapuram- New Delhi Kerala Express scheduled to depart Thiruvananthapuram at 12.30 hrs of today (15.10.2023) is rescheduled to leave at 19.35 hrs ( 7 hours and 5 mins late) due to flooding at Kochuveli pit line following heavy rains." The Kerala Fire And Rescue Services Official has also issued emergency number for citizens.

In other Southern states, the weather department has predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu and accompanied with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph over Kerala & Mahe during 14th-18th October and over Lakshadweep on 15th October. As per IMD, Isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during 14th-18th October; and over South Interior Karnataka on 16th & 17th October

Meanwhile, speaking of other states, IMD on Saturday issued an "orange" alert, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days due to an intense western disturbance. As per IMD, This is the first intense western disturbance of the season and will influence northwest and central India till October 17.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

South India

-Thunderstorm and lightning predicted over Tamil Nadu and accompanied with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph over Kerala & Mahe during 14th-18th October and over Lakshadweep on 15th October.

-Isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during 14th-18th October; and over South Interior Karnataka on 16th & 17th October.

Northwest India:

-Light to moderate rainfall at some/many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab during 14th-16th October; Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 15th & 16th October, 2023.

-Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 14th-16th October; over Punjab on 16th October.

East India:

-As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall at many to most places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16th-18th October.

West India:

-IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over south Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 14th-16th October.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!