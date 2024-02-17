Weather Update: Heavy snowfall, rains likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh in next 3 days
Himachal Pradesh weather: Heavy snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi Lahaul and Spiti on February 18 and 19.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain, snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. Heavy snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi Lahaul and Spiti on February 18 and 19.