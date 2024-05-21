Heatwave alert: Jodhpur, Bikaner on red alert, IMD predicts 48 degrees temp in Rajasthan's Pilani in next 48 hours
Issuing a heatwave red alert for Jodhpur and Bikaner, the Met Department said Pilani may witness above 48 degrees Celsius temperature in the next 48 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Issuing a heatwave red alert for Jodhpur and Bikaner, the Met Department said Pilani may witness above 48 degrees Celsius temperature in the next 28 hours.