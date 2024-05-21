The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Issuing a heatwave red alert for Jodhpur and Bikaner, the Met Department said Pilani may witness above 48 degrees Celsius temperature in the next 28 hours.

Taking to ANI IMD Jaipur Director, Radheshyam Sharma said, "In the past 24 hours, in various areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota, the maximum temperature recorded has been above 45 degrees Celsius...In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded is 46.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani...In the next 48 hours, it is expected that there will be an increase in maximum temperature by 2 degrees Celsius...Red alert has been issued for maximum areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner...Severe heat waves will continue to persist...Between 23-25 May in many areas of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota the maximum temperature could cross the 46 degrees Celsius mark"…

The weather department further said, heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on May 21 and May 22, Similarly, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat state, northeast Madhya Pradesh likely to face heat waves from May 21 to May 25; and Vidarbha during May 22 to May 25, north Madhya Maharashtra during May 22 to May 24, 2024.

The Met Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 44 degrees in Delhi for Tuesday. Earlier, on Monday, the Najafgarh area of the capital city of Delhi was the hottest place in the country with the highest temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency forecasted no immediate respite from the searing and scalding heatwave and has issued a red wave alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, stating that the heatwave will continue for a few days.

Temperatures have been marked above normal (with an increase of 5.1 degrees or more) in many places, including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Dr Ravi Prakash, Director of the Rajasthan Health Department, told ANI that in view of the severe heatwave and upon getting alerted by the Central Government, sufficient arrangements have been made, and 570 medical officers are trained in this regard.

Efforts are being made to provide proper treatment to patients suffering from heatstroke. All the guidelines have been sent to the officials in each district, he added.

