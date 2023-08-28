Weather Update: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states till August 31; Check full list here2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in northeastern, eastern, and southern India until Thursday. Thunderstorms and lightning also predicted. Fishermen advised to avoid certain regions of the Arabian Sea. Hot and humid conditions expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Kolkata.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating substantial rainfall in the northeastern, eastern, and southern regions of India until Thursday. During the period from August 28 to 31, specific areas within Assam and Meghalaya are anticipated to experience heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by instances of extremely heavy precipitation.