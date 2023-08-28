The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating substantial rainfall in the northeastern, eastern, and southern regions of India until Thursday. During the period from August 28 to 31, specific areas within Assam and Meghalaya are anticipated to experience heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by instances of extremely heavy precipitation.

Furthermore, from August 28 to 31, significant rainfall is predicted for portions of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, as well as the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Meteorological Department has also indicated in its prediction that subdued levels of rainfall are anticipated across the remaining regions of the country for the upcoming week. The IMD has attributed this phenomenon to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over western Assam and its adjacent locales, along with a monsoon trough extending through the foothills of the Himalayas.

Furthermore, the weather authority has also foreseen occurrences of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across various parts of the nation.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in various regions on August 28, encompassing Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, as well as the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Similar weather patterns are projected for parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 29, along with certain areas in Odisha experiencing thunderstorms with lightning on August 30-31.

Meanwhile, the Met department has issued guidance for fishermen, urging them to abstain from venturing into the west-central and adjacent southwest regions of the Arabian Sea on both August 28 and 29. This caution is attributed to the presence of squally wind speeds ranging from 45-55 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph.

Furthermore, the IMD has extended the advice to fishermen to refrain from sailing into the northwest and east-central sectors of the Arabian Sea on both August 30 and 31, again due to anticipated squally wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, accompanied by gusts reaching up to 65 kmph.

Additionally, the met department has forecasted that certain regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will experience hot and humid conditions in the upcoming three days. Furthermore, Kolkata can expect warm and sunlit weather during the last week of August. The projected minimum temperature in Kolkata is anticipated to stay at approximately 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34 degrees Celsius.