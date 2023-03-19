Weather update: IMD forecasts light rainfall across India till Monday2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average to 25.3 degrees Celsius, IMD said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm in various cities of Maharashtra over the next few hours. These districts include Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Latur, and Ahmednagar.
