The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm in various cities of Maharashtra over the next few hours. These districts include Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Latur, and Ahmednagar.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur in various isolated places," the weather office said in an official statement.

The weather forecasting agency has also forecasted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city within the next three hours.

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours," IMD said.

Delhi rain caused waterlogging in several areas

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average to 25.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month. The observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the maximum rainfall at 8.4 mm, followed by Palam at 3.3 mm and Lodhi Road at 3 mm, said officials.

Delhi Police received three calls regarding waterlogging near the Tikri border, Bagga Link roundabout in Karol Bagh, and the Loni Road roundabout. Commuters also complained about traffic in some areas, including Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and along the route from Khajoori to Bhajanpura.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "An active western disturbance over northwest India is causing rain in the region and hailstorm in some areas. Another western disturbance will start affecting the region (from) Sunday… generally cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue over northwest India till March 20-21.

"The precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20. The wet spell will keep the mercury in check. Hailstorm is predicted in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on March 20."

Strong winds and hailstorms might damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. Hail may also injure people and cattle in open places while strong winds can damage vulnerable structures and 'kuccha' houses, walls and huts, the IMD warned.