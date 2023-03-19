Weather update: IMD forecasts light rainfall across India till Monday

Delhi rain caused waterlogging in several areas

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average to 25.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month. The observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the maximum rainfall at 8.4 mm, followed by Palam at 3.3 mm and Lodhi Road at 3 mm, said officials.