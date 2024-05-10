Weather Update: IMD predicts light rains, hailstorm in Pune and Mumbai in next 24 hours
Weather Update: The IMD on Friday said light rains accompanied by hailstorms and gusty winds are likely to hit Pune and Mumbai in the next 24 hours. Hailstorms with gusty winds with 40-50 kmph are also likely to hit isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD added.
