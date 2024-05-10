Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light rains accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely to hit Pune and Mumbai in the next 25 hours. Hailstorms with gusty winds with 40-50 kmph are also likely to hit isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Maharashtra and Marathwada in the next 24 hours, the IMD added.

The weather office also predicted hailstorms and gusty winds over Uttarakhand and East Madhya Pradesh on May 12, 2024.

The heatwave that has enveloped Maharashtra and Pune is expected to ease slightly in the upcoming days, with the weather office forecasting light rain accompanied by thunderstorms from May 12 to 14. According to IMD’s national forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are anticipated at isolated places across various regions, including Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, on May 12.

Earlier on Thursday, Pune was lashed with heavy rains due to a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat reason, resulting in moisture incursion.

Although the showers may not be heavy, they are expected to provide much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures. The official mentioned that the rain might marginally decrease temperatures, which have already dipped below 40°C in some parts of the city due to increased moisture and cloud cover.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, today recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said. The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 64%.

The IMD further said a cyclonic circulation lies over north Bihar and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to north Odisha. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim from May 10 to May 12; isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand from May 10 to May 12; over Odisha from May 10 to May 14, 2024.

TATA MOTORS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!