IMD forecasts heatwave alerts in various states across India till May 1. Check details here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that ‘severe’ heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand for the next three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HeatwaveIn an official release, IMD said, “Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, in some parts over Jharkhand till 1 May and then heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely at isolated places over these areas on 2 May. "

South India

Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated regions over Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, in Telangana from April 29 to May 1, in Kerala and in Konkan on April 29.

Additionally, warm and humid weather is likely in Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka for the next five days; in Telangana on May 2; and in Konkan and Goa from April 30 to May 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soma Sen Roy, senior scientist said that severe heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for many days and hence a red alert has been issued. “Severe heatwave conditions are also being faced in Odisha, especially in North Odisha, although not like in West Bengal but severe enough for many days and hence a red alert has been issued for this part too," she said as quoted by news agency ANI.

IMD in a post on X suggested Do's during the heatwave conditions:

Rainfall IMD has forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till April 30, 2024. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on April 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on April 29.

“Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on April 29. Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected in Uttar Pradesh on April 29," IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

