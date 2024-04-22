IMD predicts rainfall in northeast India with thunderstorms and lightning from 21st-27th April. Heatwave warning for Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from April 21st to 25th.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall in northeast India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official statement indicates that the northeastern states and the Indo-Gangetic plains are set to receive rainfall.

Northeast India IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over “Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 21st-24th and isolated to scattered rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 25th-27th April, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

East India Isolated to scattered moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from April 22nd to 24th, 2024. Similar weather conditions are also likely in Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on April 23rd, 2024.

North India A cyclonic disturbance is expected to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 22nd, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 22nd and 23rd, 2024.

Isolated to scattered rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is likely to occur over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 22nd, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorms and dust storms, accompanied by lightning, are expected in West Rajasthan on April 21st and 22nd, 2024. “Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 21st-23rd; West Madhya Pradesh on 21st & 22nd April 2024," IMD said.

South India Isolated light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 22nd and 24th, 2024, and in Konkan and Goa on April 21st. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, and Karnataka on April 21st and 22nd. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana are likely to experience isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 km/h) from April 21st to 24th, 2024.

Heatwave warning According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected in various parts of Gangetic West Bengal over the next five days, while Odisha is likely to experience heat waves on April 21st and 22nd, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may also face heat waves in the same period. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal could have heat waves on April 22nd, 24th, and 25th, while Jharkhand could experience them on April 22nd and 25th.

IMD predicted that there might also be severe heat waves in isolated pockets of Odisha on April 21st and 22nd, and in Gangetic West Bengal from April 22nd to 25th, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hot and humid weather is anticipated in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe during the same period," IMD said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!