South India will experience heavy rainfall in various regions until May 24, with Coastal Karnataka expecting rain on May 21-22 and South Interior Karnataka expecting rain until May 21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that various states in southern and northern India will receive heavy rainfall until May 23.

South India In a statement, IMD said “isolated extremely heavy rainfall" is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala until May 24.

IMD issued a red alert for Kerala and Mahe in a post on X. "Kerala & Mahe are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall ( > 204.5 mm) during 20-22 May and heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) on 23 May 2024," IMD wrote.

Coastal Karnataka will likely experience rainfall on May 21 and 22, and South Interior Karnataka till May 21.

IMD issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 20th and 21st May 2024," wrote IMD in a post on X.

Over the next seven days, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with similar conditions is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Coastal Karnataka on May 20 and 23, South Interior Karnataka on May 22 and 23, and Lakshadweep on May 22.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall over the Nicobar Islands from May 20 to 23.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada until May 22 and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till 23.

North India IMD noted that a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, lies over Afghanistan and north Pakistan at a lower tropospheric level, with a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies roughly along long.

Under its influence, Isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till May 21 and Uttarakhand during the next 7 days.

Moreover, “Strong surface winds are very likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan during the next five days," IMD said.

Light rainfall activities are expected over Odisha and Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand until May 23. Over the next five days, IMD said there will be widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

North-East India A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels will lead to:

1. Over the next five days, similar conditions will occur with 30-40 kmph gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. IMD has predicted orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Isolated heavy rainfall over Sikkim till May 21.

3. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on May 20.

Heatwave Conditions IMD predicted, "Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many areas over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi till May 23, in West Rajasthan from May 21 to 23, in East Rajasthan on May 22 and 23, in parts of West Uttar Pradesh from May 19 to 21, and in East Uttar Pradesh on May 20."

Heat wave conditions are very likely in many parts of West Rajasthan on the 19th and 20th, in some parts of East Rajasthan during the 19th-21st, in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh during the 21st-23rd, in West Uttar Pradesh on the 22nd and 23rd, in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and north Madhya Pradesh during the 19th -23rd, and in Uttarakhand during the 19th -22nd.

Hot and humid weather is likely over Konkan and Goa from May 19 to 21, and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Odisha on May 19 and 20.

Warm night conditions are very likely in East Rajasthan till May 23.

