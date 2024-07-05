Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall at THESE places till July 8; details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Northwest and Central India for the upcoming week.

Specifically, they anticipate:

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the first half of the week.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Jammu Division on the 5th, Himachal Pradesh on the 5th, Uttarakhand from the 5th to the 7th, Punjab on the 5th, and Uttar Pradesh on the 5th and 6th.

Northeast India IMD has issued forecasts for very heavy isolated rainfall across several regions on specific dates in early July. Bihar is expected to experience heavy rainfall on 5th of July, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will likely see heavy rain from the till 6th of July.

On the 6th of July, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall, followed by Assam & Meghalaya on the 6th and 7th of July, and Odisha on the 7th of July. Particularly severe conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted on the 5th of July.

Moreover, IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat State, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

“Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Interior Karnataka are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Telangana should expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during this period,” IMD said.