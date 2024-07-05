Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall at THESE places till July 8; details here

IMD forecasts moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Northwest and Central India. Isolated heavy rainfall expected in multiple states during the first half of the week, with very heavy rainfall predicted in specific regions from 5th to 7th July.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 06:31 AM IST
New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): An e-rickshaw with passengers ride past during a monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)
New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): An e-rickshaw with passengers ride past during a monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain) (Ritik Jain)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Northwest and Central India for the upcoming week.

Specifically, they anticipate:

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the first half of the week.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Also Read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Assam & Meghalaya; heavy rainfall likely in UP, Bihar | See full forecast

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Jammu Division on the 5th, Himachal Pradesh on the 5th, Uttarakhand from the 5th to the 7th, Punjab on the 5th, and Uttar Pradesh on the 5th and 6th.

Northeast India

IMD has issued forecasts for very heavy isolated rainfall across several regions on specific dates in early July. Bihar is expected to experience heavy rainfall on 5th of July, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will likely see heavy rain from the till 6th of July.

On the 6th of July, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall, followed by Assam & Meghalaya on the 6th and 7th of July, and Odisha on the 7th of July. Particularly severe conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted on the 5th of July.

Also Read: India records below-normal rain in June; July rainfall to be normal: IMD

Moreover, IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Gujarat State, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

“Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Interior Karnataka are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Telangana should expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during this period,” IMD said.

South India

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on the 7th and 8th, Coastal Karnataka on the 8th, and South Interior Karnataka on the 5th and 8th of July. Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa from the 4th to the 6th, Madhya Maharashtra from the 4th to the 8th, Saurashtra and Kutch on the 4th, Coastal Karnataka from the 4th to the 7th, and South Interior Karnataka on the 4th, 6th, and 7th of July.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 06:31 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall at THESE places till July 8; details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.000.00
    Chennai
    73,671.000.00
    Delhi
    73,671.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue