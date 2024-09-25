Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very rainfall in these states today; details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on September 24; in Coastal Karnataka on September 24 and 25; and in South Interior Karnataka on September 25.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala and Mahe on September 25, 29, and 30; in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 25; and in Telangana and Karnataka on September 25, said IMD in its official release.

West India Rainfall Forecast: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next three days. Following this, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated for the next four days across the region, with similar rainfall expected over Saurashtra & Kutch throughout the week.

Mumbai forecast:

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall: Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, are very likely on September 25.

Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall at isolated locations is very likely on September 26.

Light to Moderate Rain: Light to moderate rain is expected on September 27 and 28.

IMD said a moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of the Gujarat Region, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on September 24th and 25th.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan & Goa on September 25 and 26, in Madhya Maharashtra on September 25 and 26, and in the Gujarat region on September 26.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa on Septembet 25, 26; in the Gujarat region from September 25 to 27; and in Saurashtra & Kutch on September 26 and 27.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast for Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa from September 25 to 27; in the Gujarat region from September 25 to 28; in Marathwada on September 25; and in Saurashtra & Kutch from September 25 to 28.

Central India Rainfall Forecast: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the next three days, with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall anticipated over the following four days. Similar rainfall is also expected over Madhya Pradesh throughout the week.

Heavy rainfall alerts:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Madhya Pradesh on 25 September.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Madhya Pradesh till September 27, and for Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from September 25 to 26.

East and Northeast India Rainfall Forecast: Over the next seven days, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Additionally, similar rainfall is anticipated over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the next three days, with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall expected in the following four days. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands throughout the week.

Heavy Rainfall alerts:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya on September 25 and 26, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on September 26.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh throughout the week, as well as in Assam and Meghalaya from September 24 to 29, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from September 24 to 27, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from September 24 to 26, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 25 to 28, and Bihar from September 25 to 27.

Northwest India Rainfall Forecast: Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely across northwest India, except for East Uttar Pradesh, where isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next two days, followed by scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall during the subsequent five days of the week.

Heavy Rainfall alerts:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in East Uttar Pradesh on September 28.