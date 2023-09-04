The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning indicating the likelihood of substantial rainfall, ranging from heavy to very heavy, in several states on Monday, September 3rd. According to the meteorological department, states such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are expected to experience significant rainfall on that day.

Furthermore, there is a warning of heavy rainfall for Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka. Specifically, IMD has issued an orange alert for various regions of Telangana on Monday.

East India

Expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional heavy rainfall in the following regions: Gangetic West Bengal on the 3rd and 4th of September, Odisha from the 3rd to the 7th of September, Bihar and Jharkhand on the 3rd of September, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from the 3rd to the 5th of September.

Northeast India

Anticipate light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and isolated instances of heavy rainfall. This weather pattern is expected over Assam & Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on the 3rd and from the 6th to the 7th of September.

West India

In Western India, there is a significant likelihood of experiencing light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Additionally, isolated instances of heavy rainfall are expected. These weather conditions are particularly likely in the Konkan & Goa region from the 3rd to the 7th of September. Furthermore, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada should be prepared for such weather from the 5th to the 7th of September.

South India

Expect light to moderate rainfall that will be fairly widespread to widespread, with occasional heavy rainfall in the following regions: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Kerala and Mahe; and Telangana from the 3rd to the 7th of September. Additionally, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will experience this pattern from the 6th to the 7th of September, while North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema will encounter it from the 3rd to the 4th of September.

Central India

There is a high probability of experiencing light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in several regions. Specifically, West Madhya Pradesh is expected to have these conditions on the 6th and 7th of September. East Madhya Pradesh should prepare for this weather pattern from the 5th to the 7th. Vidarbha will likely experience it on the 3rd and again from the 5th to the 7th. Chhattisgarh should expect these weather conditions from the 3rd to the 7th of September.