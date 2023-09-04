Weather Update: IMD issues alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states on Monday. Check list here2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:28 AM IST
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in multiple states on September 3rd, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Other states also anticipated to experience heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning indicating the likelihood of substantial rainfall, ranging from heavy to very heavy, in several states on Monday, September 3rd. According to the meteorological department, states such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are expected to experience significant rainfall on that day.