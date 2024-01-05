Amid the cold wave gripping Northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘cold day’ warning on Friday for several states in the region, anticipating temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

The weather department in its bulletin mentioned the likelihood of dense to very dense fog persisting during nights and mornings across the northwest region for the next two days. "Cold to severe cold conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, a few places over Rajasthan, and some pockets over Punjab. Cold day conditions prevailed at a few places over Delhi and isolated pockets over north M.P.," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

According to the IMD data, Delhi recorded a maximum of 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (departure of -4.9 degrees Celsius), Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius (departure of -3.9 degrees Celsius), Haryana's Ambala recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius) and Punjab's Patiala recorded a maximum of 11.1 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius).

Earlier, the minimum temperatures, recorded at 8.30 am on Friday over the past 24 hours, ranged between 6-10°C across most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, and certain areas in East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, the weather department said that a dense fog is expected in the mornings in specific areas of east Uttar Pradesh from January 6 to 9. Additionally, over west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, foggy conditions are expected from January 6 to 8. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha may experience this fog on January 6 and 7.