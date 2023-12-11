Fog alert today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog alert in isolated areas over eight states today i.e. on 11 December. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest IMD update on Fog alert, dense fog during morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th December and over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 11th and 12th December.

Moreover, the weather department further stated that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11. As per the IMD statement, hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12.

IMD rain prediction: The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next 2 days. As per IMD, Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on 10th December.

The weather office has also shared a forecast on minimum temperature predictions. The IMD has predicted a gradual fall in Minimum temperatures by about 2-3°C over some parts of Central India and by about 2°C over Northwest India during the next two days.

Meanwhile, while sharing an update on Cyclone Michaung, the weather department informed that the cyclonic circulation that ravaged the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days has now weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand.

As per AE Kujur from IMD Ranchi, “The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells."

