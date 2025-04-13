Weather update: IMD issues fresh heat wave warnings for Delhi till April 18; rainfall in THESE states today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heat waves, warm nights, and hot and humid weather in several regions.

Heat wave conditions In the official release, IMD said, “West Rajasthan is likely to experience heat wave conditions at isolated or a few locations on April 14 and 15, with severe heat wave conditions expected in isolated pockets from April 16 to 18.”

Gujarat is expected to see heat wave conditions at isolated places between April 15 and 17, it added.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh may also face heat wave conditions from April 16 to 18, with severe heat wave conditions possible in parts of East Rajasthan on April 18, IMD further informed.

Significant heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are anticipated across many areas of West Rajasthan from April 16 to 18. Residents are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Rainfall in THESE areas IMD noted the presence of upper air cyclonic circulations over northeast Assam and north Bangladesh, along with a trough extending from central Assam to the Westcentral Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

These systems are expected to influence weather patterns in several regions over the coming days.

Northeast & adjoining East India: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) is expected over the next 7 days.

Central India & Maharashtra: Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) likely during April 12–14.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts: Arunachal Pradesh: April 13 & 14

Assam & Meghalaya: April 12–14

Odisha: April 14 & 15

Isolated hailstorms are likely in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on April 12. Isolated hailstorms in Jharkhand on April 15.

Southern India

Residents are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Kerala & Mahe: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) over the next 5 days.