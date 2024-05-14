The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave weather conditions in Rajasthan over the next three days: in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on May 16 and 17, and Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions will be over Gujarat for four days.

The weather department noted that around May 19, the southwest monsoon will most likely advance towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Bay of Bengal.

The weather bulletin states, “A cyclonic Circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka, and a trough runs from this to northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels."

These atmospheric systems will influence the weather conditions in the following regions:

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra until May 18. Besides this, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand are set to witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today.

Moreover, the regions of West Bengal, Sikkim Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds until May 20 and Odisha on May 14.

The weather bulletin notes, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & squally winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka during next seven days and Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema during the same period."

IMD forecasted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala until May 17 and for Karnataka till May 16."

Hailstorm has been forecasted for Madhya Pradesh today.

