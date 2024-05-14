Weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states over the next 3 days; Check full forecast here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave weather conditions in Rajasthan over the next three days: in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on May 16 and 17, and Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions will be over Gujarat for four days.