Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 959.55 -8.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.85 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.85 -1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.80 1.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,127.55 0.97%
Business News/ News / India/  Weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states over the next 3 days; Check full forecast here
BackBack

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states over the next 3 days; Check full forecast here

Fareha Naaz

The IMD forecasted heatwave conditions in Rajasthan for the next three days, and in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on May 16 and 17. A hailstorm has been forecasted for Madhya Pradesh today

Weather update: Heatwave conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Weather update: Heatwave conditions are expected in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. (HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave weather conditions in Rajasthan over the next three days: in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on May 16 and 17, and Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions will be over Gujarat for four days.

The weather department noted that around May 19, the southwest monsoon will most likely advance towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Also read: Weather update: IMD predicts fresh heatwave over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on THIS date

The weather bulletin states, “A cyclonic Circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka, and a trough runs from this to northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels."

These atmospheric systems will influence the weather conditions in the following regions:

  • IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra until May 18. Besides this, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand are set to witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today. 
  • Moreover, the regions of West Bengal, Sikkim Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds until May 20 and Odisha on May 14.

Also read: Rajasthan weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorms, rainfall in THESE districts for next 2 days

  • The weather bulletin notes, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & squally winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka during next seven days and Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema during the same period."
  • IMD forecasted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala until May 17 and for Karnataka till May 16."

Also read: Weather update: IMD predicts fresh heatwave over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on THIS date

Hailstorm has been forecasted for Madhya Pradesh today.

Also read: Weather updates: IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds in east and central India

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 May 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue