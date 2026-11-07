Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next few days — Check region-wise warning

The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 6–10. Several areas in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been receiving heavy rainfall.

Weather Warning: Key takeaways from IMD's weather bulletin on Friday. Here's what the department predicted in the next few days:

South Peninsular India: ❖Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Keralam & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-8th November.

❖Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Keralam & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 9th-12th November; Coastal Karnataka during 6th-8th November; South Interior Karnataka during 6th-10th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-12th November; Telangana during 6th-7th November.

❖Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-10th November; Keralam & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 6th-8th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 6th-9th November; Telangana on 6th November.

❖Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Keralam & Mahe during 9th-10th November; Coastal

Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 6th November.

❖Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-10th November; Keralam & Mahe during 6th-8th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 6th November.

❖Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 6th-9th November.

Northwest India: ❖ Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely 10th November; heavy rainfall likely on 12th November.

❖ Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab: Isolated to scattered rainfall likely during 11th-12th November. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Himachal Pradesh on 12th November.

East India: ❖Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-7th November; Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 9th-11th November; Gangetic West Bengal during 9th-12th

November; Bihar on 10th November; Odisha during 6th-7th November and during 10th-11th November.

❖Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Odisha on 6th November.

❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-12th November; Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th November.

❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-11th November.

Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 6th November and during 9th-12th November; Assam & Meghalaya on 6th November and during 8th-12th November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-12th November.

❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 10th-11th November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 9th-11th November.

West & Central India: