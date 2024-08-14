Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for east Rajasthan, central India; warns of heavy rains in landslide-hit Wayanad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an 'orange' alert—warning of very heavy rainfall— for parts of east Rajasthan, north and central India on Wednesday and Thursday due to cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal, northeast Rajasthan and near Gujarat.

The Met Department also warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala's ecologically fragile Wayanad district on Wednesday, where landslides triggered by heavy rain killed nearly 230 people last month.