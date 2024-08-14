Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for east Rajasthan, central India; warns of heavy rains in landslide-hit Wayanad

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Weather Update: The IMD issued an 'orange' alert for east Rajasthan, north and central India for Wednesday and Thursday due to cyclonic circulations. The agency also warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala's Wayanad, where landslides killed nearly 230 people last month

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an 'orange' alert—warning of very heavy rainfall— for parts of east Rajasthan, north and central India on Wednesday and Thursday due to cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal, northeast Rajasthan and near Gujarat.

The Met Department also warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala's ecologically fragile Wayanad district on Wednesday, where landslides triggered by heavy rain killed nearly 230 people last month.

“Due to cyclonic circulations in Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal, northeast Rajasthan and near Gujarat, very heavy rain is expected in east Rajasthan, north and central India expected to receive heavy rain - Yellow alert issued....Tomorrow, heavy rain will continue in the plains of north & central India. From 16th Aug, heavy rain is predicted in Odisha," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

