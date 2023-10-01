Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

Issuing orange alert for Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday said these states are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain fall in next 48 hours due to a well-marked low-pressure area over West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand

Issuing orange alert for Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday said these states are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain fall in next 48 hours due to a well-marked low-pressure area over West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above the sea level. The IMD forecasted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during October 1, to October 4, 2023. Bihar during October 1 to - October 5 and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 1 to October 05. The IMD further said Bihar likely to face isolated very heavy rainfall very October 1 and October 3, Sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim on 3 October. Northeast India: Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during October 01 to October 5; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 1, 3 and 4 and Arunachal Pradesh on October 3 and 4. West India Rainfall warning: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over south Konkan & Goa and south Madhya Maharashtra and isolated heavy rainfall over Marathwada on October 1, 2023 and significant reduction thereafter. Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on October1 and 02 and over Chhattisgarh during October 1 to October 03 . Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over north Chhattisgarh on October 1 and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the same region on October 2.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on 01st and over Kerala & Mahe on October 1 and 2 October.

Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon

The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Pantnagar, Etawah, Morena, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, Barmer.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat state during next 2-3 days.

Wind warnings:

The IMD predicted squally wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and Squally weather speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, Northwest Bay of Bengal along & off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas

