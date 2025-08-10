Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Uttarakhand and Himachal till August 14; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between August 10 and August 14.

IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Uttarakhand. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat.

Situation in Himachal Pradesh: Earlier, moderate rain continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh with Kangra receiving 68.4 mm of rain since Saturday night, followed by Murari Devi 52.6 mm, Palampur 52 mm, Sarahan 25 mm, Dharamshala 23.2 mm, Jubbarhatti 17 mm, Bajura 16 mm, Pandoh 11.5 mm, Kufri 11.2 mm, Bilaspur 10.4 mm and Kasauli 10 mm.

Following the rains and thunderstorms, the authorities closed a total of 360 roads in Himachal, including the Aut-Sainj road. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 212 were in Mandi district and 92 in the adjoining Kullu district have been closed for vehicular traffic.

SEOC said that 116 people have died in rain-related incidents this monsoon, while 37 remain missing. It added that 132 power transformers and 520 water supply schemes have been affected.

Also Himachal Pradesh has reported losses amounting to ₹1,989 crore since 20 June and witnessed 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts and 54 major landslides.

Himachal Pradesh has received 507.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 445.5 mm this ongoing monsoon, which is an excess of 11 per cent from June 1 to August 10, the meteorological office said.

Situation in Uttarakhashi: Similar warning has been issued by the met department for Uttarakhand, where the IMD issued an orange alert till August 14. It also warned of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in the commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.

Meanwhile, in Uttarkashi, administration is working continuously to help people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil. A total of 20 people had been rescued safely at Matli helipad on Sunday and were sent to their destination after the first aid was done.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday had said that over 1000 people have been rescued after the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Uttarkashi district.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, CM Dhami asserted, "More than 1000 people have been rescued. All the devotees and pilgrims from all across the country, who were stuck there, have been rescued... All the injured people have been shifted to hospitals. Connectivity was completely destroyed in Harsil. It was restored there yesterday. A Bailey bridge will be installed by evening near Lachi Gad, which will help reconstruct roads till Harsil."

Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said that doctors were treating patients in Dharali and that 28 ambulances had been stationed in the area for emergencies.