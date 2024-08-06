Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in 10 states, yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today in West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Weather update: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East & Northeast India during the week, IMD said.
Weather update: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East & Northeast India during the week, IMD said.(HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours on August 6 in West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. These states are on orange alert today.

The national capital, Delhi, is under a yellow alert today. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20-30 km per hour, are expected throughout the day.

IMD's forecast and warning for Northwest India

IMD's press release dated August 5 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week.”

The weather forecast predicts “very heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan on August 6, Aug 8 and Aug 9, in Himachal Pradesh on August 7, and in Uttarakhand on August 6/7 and Aug 9.

IMD's forecast and warning for west and central India

The weather bulletin further notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over the region Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region during the week; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & Saurashtra & Kutch during the week.”

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh until August 9, in Chhattisgarh until August 7, in Goa until August 10, and in Maharashtra and Gujarat until August 9.

IMD's forecast and warning for east and northeast India

Fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, and lightning very likely over East & Northeast India during the week, IMD said.

The Meteorological Department forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 10, in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 6, and in Odisha on August 7.

IMD's forecast and warning for south peninsular India

The weather department notes the possibility of wet spells in Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until August 10.

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu on August 6.

 

