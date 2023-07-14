The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today, issued an orange alert in the two states.

As per IMD, Orange Alert: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 14th July. The weather department has also warned of localised flooding in the two stated and have asked citizens to avoid flood prone zone and stay away from vulnerable structures. Also Read: Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red, orange alert for these states today. Check forecast here

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials told PTI. "A total of 14 persons have died due to rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours since 6 pm on Wednesday," the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

Owing to torrential monsoon rains that continued to lash the state on Thursday, the Ganga breached the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district, a report from Central Water Commission (CWC) said. The Yamuna was also flowing above the danger level at Mavi in Shamli, the report added.

A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

Apart from these two states, orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued in Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, coastal Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, a red alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm has been issued in Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim for today.