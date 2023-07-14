A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}