Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh for today; floods likely. See forecast here

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh for today; floods likely. See forecast here

2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, issues orange alert. 14 people killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Flooding reported.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today, issued an orange alert in the two states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today, issued an orange alert in the two states.

As per IMD, Orange Alert: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 14th July. The weather department has also warned of localised flooding in the two stated and have asked citizens to avoid flood prone zone and stay away from vulnerable structures.

As per IMD, Orange Alert: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 14th July. The weather department has also warned of localised flooding in the two stated and have asked citizens to avoid flood prone zone and stay away from vulnerable structures.

Also Read: Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red, orange alert for these states today. Check forecast here

Also Read: Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red, orange alert for these states today. Check forecast here

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials told PTI. "A total of 14 persons have died due to rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours since 6 pm on Wednesday," the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials told PTI. "A total of 14 persons have died due to rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours since 6 pm on Wednesday," the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

Delhi flood news LIVE updates:

Owing to torrential monsoon rains that continued to lash the state on Thursday, the Ganga breached the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district, a report from Central Water Commission (CWC) said. The Yamuna was also flowing above the danger level at Mavi in Shamli, the report added.

Delhi flood news LIVE updates:

Owing to torrential monsoon rains that continued to lash the state on Thursday, the Ganga breached the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district, a report from Central Water Commission (CWC) said. The Yamuna was also flowing above the danger level at Mavi in Shamli, the report added.

Also Read: Monsoon rain grapples Himachal Pradesh as flash floods, landslides claim 91 lives

A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

Also Read: Monsoon rain grapples Himachal Pradesh as flash floods, landslides claim 91 lives

A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

Also Read: Yamuna Overflows: Why is there a flood-like situation in Delhi when it hasn't rained in days; Explained

Apart from these two states, orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued in Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, coastal Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, a red alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm has been issued in Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim for today.

Also Read: Yamuna Overflows: Why is there a flood-like situation in Delhi when it hasn't rained in days; Explained

Apart from these two states, orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued in Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, coastal Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, a red alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm has been issued in Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim for today.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.