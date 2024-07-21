Weather update: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Gujarat and THESE states; Himachal on orange alert

  • The IMD has informed that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in various districts of Himachal Pradesh

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Jul 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Weather update today: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Gujarat and Uttarakhand
Weather update today: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Gujarat and Uttarakhand (PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for Gujarat and Uttarakhand. While Gujarat will face heavy rainfall for the coming three days from July 21-24, heavy rains in Uttarakhand have been predicted for July 21-22.

Moreover, an orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for multiple states including Himachal Pradesh, and northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

The weather body has predicted heavy rains to hit the regions of Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh till July 24; Vidarbha today, and July 22;Chhattisgarh, and Coastal Karnataka for today.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at places in North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana for today, i.e July 21.

Speaking of Delhi, the Regional Meteorological Centre has said the national capital is expected to have a ‘generally cloudy sky,’ accompanied by light rains or thunderstorms.

Delhi is likely to have a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds, for the next three days till July 24, said the body in its official statement.

Check IMD’s full forecast here

The IMD has informed that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the weather department, the districts where rainfall is predicted include Kangra (Dharmsala, Jaisingpur), Mandi (Sarkaghat, Dharmpur, Slapper, Kotli, Mandi, Sundernagar), Hamirpur (Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur), Bilaspur (Swarghat, Bilaspur), Chamba Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu, reported ANI.

The weather observatory has also predicted heavy rainfall at places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 20th-22nd; Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand on 22nd and 23rd; Bihar on 23rd and 24th July and Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, for the next five days.

Moreover, isolated heavy rains is predicted over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana during 21st-24th July; West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-24th; Punjab on 22nd and 23rd July and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during next 5 days.

In North East India, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is predicted during next four days.

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 08:56 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather update: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rains in Gujarat and THESE states; Himachal on orange alert

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

