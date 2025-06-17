Weather today: IMD issues red alert for five districts in Kerala; Delhi to receive rain with thunderstorm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala till June 18 leading authorities to issue red, orange, and yellow alerts for multiple districts.

As per an offical release, IMD issued a red alert has been issued for five districts in Kerala — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod — warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

In addition, an orange alert has been sounded in nine other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rain.

The alerts reflect the intensification of monsoon activity across the state, with authorities urging residents to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines.

As the heavy rain situation continues to batter the state, Kerala Minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe O R Kelu gave directions to the officials concerned to ensure adequate facilities in tribal hamlets in interior areas, PTI reported.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea; some parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat; remaining parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana; some parts of Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha,” said IMD.

IMD predicts rain in Delhi today IMD has predicted rain in Delhi on Tuesday. According to the forecast, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40–50 kmph, temporarily reaching up to 60 kmph during the evening or night.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 37°C, while minimum temperatures will likely stay between 26°C and 28°C — close to normal.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted normal monsoon conditions but warned of continued heavy rain, aligning with IMD's prediction of 110 per cent above-average rainfall for June 2025.

The IMD has predicted 110 per cent of normal rainfall this monsoon, excluding pre-monsoon showers. The South-Western monsoon, starting June 8, saw rivers swell dramatically within eight days (ending June 15, 7 pm). This intensity, rare for a typical monsoon, signals heightened flood risks.