Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Himachal. Check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Mondaypredicted moderateto very heavy rainfall for the next few days across the states ofHimachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and Odisha.

It also issued an ‘orange alert’, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning over some districts of Jammu and Kashmir, HP, Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Gujarat, Konkan, Bihar and Odisha.

According to the weatherdepartment, the satellite animation of the last six hours indicate intense to very intense convective clouds over Punjab, South-East Haryana adjoining Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Odisha.

A "heavy rain" warning has been issued for Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana for Monday and Tuesday.

Red alert for Himachal and Punjab The IMD issued a ‘red alert’ warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 26, and Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa in Punjab.

Mumbai to get heavy rainfall On Monday, rainfall also lashed several parts of Mumbai, causing waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area and Eastern Express Highway.

The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for August 26, 27 and 29, while moderate rainfall for August 28.

For Thane, heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted from August 26 to 29.

For Pune, light to moderate rain with thundershowers has been predicted from August 26 to 29.

Delhi weather update Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Monday afternoon, bringing a much-welcome respite from the humid conditions.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 13 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 AM.

The IMD has forecast very light to light rainfall with thundershowers across Delhi for the next four days.

Rajasthan: Intense showers to continue Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday in several parts of Rajasthan.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, an "orange alert" for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur districts for Monday, while a "yellow alert" warning of heavy rainfall has been sounded in about a dozen districts.