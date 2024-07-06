The Indian Meteorological Department( IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over Northwest and East India, till July 7 and over Northeast India from July 9 to 10, according to their official statement. Coastal Karnataka, and south interior Karnataka is also expected to receive, “Isolated very heavy rainfall" on July 6, and July 7, the Meteorological Department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has issued a red alert for the Dakshin Kannada district. The Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan ordered the closure of Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 6, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the district," reported ANI citing the order.

The district body has further instructed fishermen to avoid fishing activities today. Citizens have also been ordered to not visit low lying areas, as a precautionary measure for the red alert.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety, advising citizens and tourists to avoid low-lying areas, river banks, and seashores. Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities," the district administration’s order stated.

The coastal and western ghat regions have already received significant rainfall in early July. Notably, Agumbe recorded 34 mm of rainfall on July 3 alone, said C S Patil, director of the India Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, reported the Hindustan Times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Malenadu district, on the other hand, which typically sees higher rainfall during this period, has now caught up with its expected precipitation levels, reported HT.

States including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive “isolated heavy rainfall" till July 9, said the IMD. Convective clouds have also been spotted across the areas of Himachal Pradesh, North Punjab, Rajasthan, causing the possibility of “isolated thurnderstorm" and light to moderate rainfall, the IMD wrote on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, rains and landslides wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh leading to a closure of 77 roads at the same time causing disruption of power supply. Mandi was reported to be the worst affected, with around 132 supply schemes affected in the district.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!