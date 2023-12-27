Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has said that dense to very dense fog likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during next two-three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab during 27th-31st December; some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh today i.e. on 27 December.

Moreover, dense fog conditions are also very likely to continue in early hours in isolated pockets over Odisha, Uttarakhand on 27th and 28th December; Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 30th & 31st December and over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 27th-31st December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Jammu and Kashmir, the weather department has predicted that dry weather along with moderate to dense fog will persist over Central Kashmir, Pulwama and Baramulla till December 31. As per the MeT forecast, there will be light rain and snow in scattered places, along with cloudy skies during January 1-2.

Earlier on 26 December, dense fog affected visibility in several areas affecting about 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport while 14 trains were affected.

In Punjab and Haryana too, thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the state on Tuesday as cold weather conditions continued to prevail. A Meteorological Department official said that very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab and Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD issues rainfall alert According to the weather department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 30th December. Under its the influence, light isolated rainfall likely over Northwest and adjoining Central India during 30th December-2nd January, 2024.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Tamil Nadu from 30th December 2023 to 1st January 2024.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

