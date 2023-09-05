Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy rains in several states today. As per IMD, very heavy rains has been predicated in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe today i.e. on 5 September.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in many states till 8 September. Moreover, it has predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 5th to 8th September and over Gujarat on 7th and 8th September.

In Kerala, IMD has issued an Orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for today. Furthermore, It said the moderate rain was likely to continue in Kerala for the next five days with a possibility of heavy rains at isolated places from September 4 to 8.

In West Bengal, heavy rain has been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation, which is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, officials said as reported by PTI.

In Andhra Pradesh, The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, PTI has reported. As per the Met department, heavy to very heavy rains is likely in parts of North Coastal AP (NCAP), South Coastal AP (SCAP), Rayalaseema and Yanam from Monday to Wednesday, along with lightning and thunderstorms.

In the national capital, IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain at night.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 4th and 5th September; Odisha during 4th-7th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 4th -8th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 4th & 5th September.

South India:

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during 04th-07th September, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 4th -8th September; over Rayalaseema on 4th and 5th September; over North Interior Karnataka on 6th and 7th September; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 6th-8th September and over South Interior Karnataka on 6th and 7th September.

-Moreover, Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe on 4th and 5th September.

Central India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha during 4th–8th September; over Chhattisgarh during 4th–7th September; over East Madhya Pradesh during 5th–8th September and over West Madhya Pradesh during 6th–8th September.

- The weather department has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh on 4th and 5th September and over Vidarbha on 5th and 6th September.

West India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada during 4th–7th September and over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 6th-8th September and over Gujarat Region on 6th and 7th September.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 7th & 8th September.

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 6th and 7th September; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 8th September.

Meanwhile, on 31 August, IMD had said that the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country. While addressing a press conference virtually, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 percent of the long period average of 167.9 mm. He added that monsoon rainfall for August was the lowest in the past 122 years since 1901. Apart from this he said rainfall in August over all of Central India and South Peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history.