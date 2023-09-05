Weather update: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning in these states today. Check full forecast here3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Weather update: IMD has predicted heavy rains in several states, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. Orange alert in Kerala today.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy rains in several states today. As per IMD, very heavy rains has been predicated in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe today i.e. on 5 September.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message