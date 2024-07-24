Weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for rain in Mumbai and Delhi. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, etc.

Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states on Wednesday. The weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Delhi for today due to heavy downpours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha," IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Yellow alert in Delhi The weather forecasting agency on Tuesday issued a "yellow" alert for Delhi for the next two days, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas of the city.

The national capital is likely to witness moderate rainfall on Wednesday, July 24, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat," wrote Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi on X.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai The city will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 24. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) predicted a high tide of 4.07 metres at 1:30 am on Wednesday, July 24.

According to Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department's district forecast and warning bulletin, the state capital will be on the yellow alert with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai civic body was on alert after the weather forecasting agency issued an orange alert for the Maximum city on Monday.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks. The Mumbai Police had also issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. Several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged, and traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains.

IMD weather update Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, etc, is expected on Wednesday, July 24.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

